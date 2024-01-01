1 hurt after fireworks left in trash can sparks house fire in Orange County, firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Orange County said fireworks are to blame for a fire that damaged a home overnight.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Monday on Desmond Lane in the Williamsburg area.

They initially thought an A.C. unit caught fire and spread to the attic.

However, they later learned the family had been setting off fireworks and left them in a trash can next to the house, causing the fire.

A fire official said one person at the home suffered minor injuries due to the fire.

