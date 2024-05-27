1 hurt in small plane crash in Volusia County, deputies say

PIERSON, Fla. — One person is recovering after a small plane landed upside down in Pierson, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said it happened Sunday evening off East Washington Avenue at Pierson Municipal Airport.

VSO said the plane flipped as the pilot was attempting to land.

Two people were on board at the time.

One person suffered minor injuries and the other was not hurt, officials said.

One person has minor injuries from a plane crash this evening at the Pierson airport (100 E. Washington Ave.) where the aircraft flipped on landing. The other occupant is uninjured. pic.twitter.com/P9HTVy4m0j — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 27, 2024

