How you can adopt a pet in Flagler County this week

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Flagler County Humane Society pet adoption event Charlie is the shelter's longest resident since May 2021. (Flagler County Humane Society /Flagler County Humane Society)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Animal lovers can welcome a new pet into their family with a special adoption event in Flagler County.

The Flagler County Humane Society is spotlighting pets who have been at the shelter for 30 days.

The event will be on June 1.

Pet owners will also receive half-off the price of adoption, ice cream treats and photo booths for puppies and people.

There will also be free heartworm testing for the first 100 dogs.

Charlie, the shelter’s longest resident, is looking for his fur-ever home.

He has been at the shelter since May 2021. Charlie is house-trained and is looking for a family that will love his playful spirit.

The event will be at the Flagler Humane Society from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

See a map of the location below:

