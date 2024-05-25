Find a furever family member this Memorial Day at Lake County’s ‘Pupsicles’ adoption event

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Animal Shelter is opening its doors this Memorial Day weekend for its “Pupsicles Adoption Event.”

Come beat the heat and share a popsicle with a prospective pooch.

The Lake County Animal Shelter is staying open this Memorial Day weekend to help find dogs their new homes.

Pup-seekers can stop by the animal shelter and enjoy a frozen treat with their best friend candidates.

The shelter has also waived adoption fees through the end of May to help pets find their new, loving furever families.

“We want all of our pets to find their forever families,” Whitney Boylston, Director of Animal Services, said. “We have so many amazing dogs here at the shelter who can’t wait to go home with their new best friends. We want to make that special connection for every animal here.”

Come share a moment with one of the shelter’s amazing dogs while deciding if the pup is a good fit for their family.

The event starts on Saturday, May 25, and will continue through Memorial Day, May 27.

The Shelter is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Memorial Day, May 27, to host the event.

Adoption appointments can be made in advance online to help families search through the available dogs and schedule times with those they are most interested in meeting, according to a news release.

For more information on the most up-to-date information and photos of adoptable animals, CLICK HERE. https://lakecountyfl.gov/animal-services.

