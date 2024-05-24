Memorial Day weekend will have near-record heat

ORLANDO, Fla. — This Memorial Day weekend is going to be hot.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the hottest weather of the year is expected, near 100 degrees in some areas by Monday.

The heat index will be 100 to 107 degrees, near record heat.

As far as any rain, it will be a mainly dry weekend, with a few spotty showers and lightning possible on Saturday afternoon.

Read: Volusia beach forecast: rip currents, high tides and ‘unsanctioned’ trucks

We can’t rule out evening showers on Sunday and Monday.

Memorial Day weekend forecast The hottest weather of the year is expected, near 100° in some areas by Monday. (George Waldenberger/WFTV)

But there is not much rain these days.

Stay cool!

The beaches are looking good; watch out for rip currents!

Memorial Day weekend forecast The hottest weather of the year is expected, near 100° in some areas by Monday. (George Waldenberger/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group