Sparks Magazine at UCF celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

ORLANDO, Fla. — At the University of Central Florida, students can broaden their horizons and find their passion. One UCF graduate said a student organization sparked a new appreciation of her Asian heritage.

Liana Progar is the current editor-in-chief of the UCF chapter of Sparks Magazine, a national publication that shares the stories of Asian Americans.

Progar joined the magazine in her freshman year to get closer to the Asian community on campus, and as a journalism major, she knew it was something she wanted to try. Another UCF Asian student organization reposted the call for staff members to join Sparks.

“I started college during COVID and I remembered I just wanted to find the Asian community at UCF,” Progar said. “Because coming from a predominantly white area, I felt like I wanted some people who could relate to things I’ve experienced or just like people of similar backgrounds.”

She said meeting people with similar backgrounds helped connect her to her culture, but learning about different people’s experiences was also interesting.

“We let people choose what’s important to them, what they think people need to know, or just like fun things they think could help lighten people’s days,” Progar said.

The UCF chapter is a registered student organization where staff writers create their own stories based on what they are interested in sharing.

This might include local topics, like when the organizers behind the Lunar New Year Parade in Orlando invited a staff writer to see the festivities and performances.

Sparks Magazine at UCF has also collaborated with other Asian student organizations to host workshops or discussions.

“Giving people the time and space to tell their stories is something we put a very large emphasis on,” Progar said.

The magazine’s spring issue is typically released just before Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May. But Progar said May means a heavy load with classes ending and final exams.

“To have the best possible turnout and distribution rates we can have, we go for April as like that little buffer,” she said. “But that’s like our mini AAPI Heritage Month.”

