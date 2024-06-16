Tropical disturbance in the Florida Coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 continues to monitor large areas of disturbed weather that have the potential to become a tropical depression.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said there are two areas of interest to keep monitoring.

It’s quiet now, but just off the Florida east coast is an area of low pressure that is expected to develop next week.

There is a low chance of seeing this evolve into a tropical system. Regardless of the development, we can expect to see deteriorating coastal conditions by the end of the week.

Read: Partly cloudy and hot in Central Florida

This means rough surf and building swells on the coast.

It will also turn breezy and wet by the end of the week.

In the southwest Gulf of Mexico, there is some disturbed weather over the Yucatan Peninsula. This is expected to evolve into a broad low early next week as it moves into the Gulf.

Read: Police: 12 year old girl goes missing

Some tropical development is then expected. The disturbed weather will likely cause a tropical depression by midweek, bringing heavy rain to parts of Mexico.

Channel 9 will keep monitoring the tropics.

Click here to download the Channel Weather app.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group