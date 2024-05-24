Disney Springs adds mural for Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney Springs unveiled its newest mural in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Houston artist Emily Ding created the mural titled “Taking Flight,” which shows how people find their way, even if it seems impossible.

Ding said she grew up watching Disney movies and was inspired by the animated character Mulan.

“I’m excited to bring my own artwork here and hopefully share some of my own magic that has been inspired by Disney.”

The mural is part of the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression, which features diverse artists.

May marks AAPI Heritage Month and celebrates the achievements and contributions of the Asian American Pacific Islander community.

“I’m honored to be a representation of what we can achieve no matter what our backgrounds are,” Ding said.

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando and Disneyland Resort in California are celebrating the month of May with various events, foods and merchandise.

