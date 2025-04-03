1 hurt in stabbing near Lake Nona, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a stabbing near Lake Nona.

Officers responded to the 9400 block of Candice Court just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

Channel 9 watched as a medical chopper flew the patient to a nearby hospital.

Orlando Police Department did not say how badly that person was hurt.

While the investigation remains active, OPD said the stabbing likely stemmed from a domestic situation and noted there was not a danger to the public.

