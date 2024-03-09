1 killed, 2 injured in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy has died, and two people were injured following an Orange County crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said it happened around 9:09 p.m. Friday.

According to a news release, a Mercedes Benz was traveling north on State Road 417.

A Mitsubishi was traveling north on SR-417 and was ahead of the Mercedes.

Read: Record heat before scattered storms

Investigators said the Mercedes driver swerved into the center lane and hit the back of the Mistubishi, causing it to spin toward the shoulder.

FHP said the Mercedes ran off the road through a guardrail and hit a tree. The car then overturned into an embankment.

The 16-year-old Mercedes passenger was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital and died. The 25-year-old driver was taken to the same hospital with critical injuries.

Read: K9 Copper returns to duty following life-saving stomach surgery

The 30-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi was taken to HCA Florida Hunter’s Creek with minor injuries.

FHP said the crash is still under investigation.

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group