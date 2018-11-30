1 of Orlando City Soccer Club's founding owners dies in Indiana plane crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. - One of the founding owners of the Orlando City Soccer Club, Wayne Estopinal, is among three people who died Friday morning in a plane crash in Indiana, the team said Friday afternoon. He was 63.
The Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna Citation C525 private jet crashed about 15 miles north of Louisville International Airport, according to ABC 7 Chicago.
Investigators said the aircraft was flying to Chicago Midway Airport when it disappeared from air traffic radar.
Police in Clark County, Indiana, were alerted to the crash near Borden, Indiana, at about 12:30 p.m.
"Wayne was one of the first to believe in our club and the dream to bring Major League Soccer to Orlando," the team said in a statement. "While serving on our board of directors, he continued his legacy by building Louisville City FC into one of the most dominant franchises in the United Soccer League."
The team said Estopinal will be "deeply missed" and that his "impact on the Orlando City organization and American soccer will be felt for years to come."
