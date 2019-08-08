  • 1 person dead in double shooting outside Ocala apartment, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - Police said they are investigating a double shooting outside an apartment complex in Ocala.

     

    One person was killed in the Wednesday night shooting at the Hope Villa apartment complex on 28th Street, police said.

     

    Neither the circumstances surrounding the shooting nor information on whom else was shot have been released.

     

    Police said they are searching for the gunman or gunmen.

