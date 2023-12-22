1 year later: Teen suspect arrested in murder of 2 teens at ‘The Compound’

PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay investigators said a teen suspect accused of killing two teens last Christmas is in custody.

Eighteen-year-old Jamarcus Simpson is behind bars in the St. Johns County Jail and will face two counts of first-degree premeditated murder for the deaths of 14-year-old Jeremiah Brown and 16-year-old Trayvon Anthony.

“Jamarcus Simpson is a cold-blooded killer who left our two victims to die alone in the middle of nowhere so their families or anyone else would find them,” said Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello.

Read: Police: 2 teens found shot to death Christmas night in wooded area of Palm Bay

The break in the case comes nearly a year to date after the teens were found brutally murdered in a ditch in this open field in the area known as the Compound. It’s 2700 acres of mostly undeveloped and privately owned land in southwestern Palm Bay.

In the days after the murders, the police department had a bleak outlook on finding who killed the teens and left them in the remote area.

“There are no real residents. There’s no car or no through traffic out there. So, trying to find any investigative leads at this point has been very difficult,” said a police department spokesperson in January 2023.

Read: Palm Bay police identify woman found dead in “The Compound”

For nearly a year, Palm Bay police did not provide any hints that suggested they were closer to naming a suspect.

Palm Bay police would not interview Friday about what led to this arrest but released a video statement to social media, saying the department worked tirelessly to find the suspect and expects more arrests.

Read: Palm Bay police investigate early morning shooting along Palm Bay Road

“To the others involved in these murders, we know who you are-- and rest assured, we will not stop until you are behind bars. You may have forgotten, but we haven’t,” Augello said.

Palm Bay police say the motive behind the murders is still unclear.

If you have any information or know someone who might, you can call the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3463, or if you want to stay anonymous, contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group