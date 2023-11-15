WATCH LIVE: Monique Worrell holds news conference in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Suspended Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell is holding a press conference Wednesday morning.

In a social media post, Worrell said she plans to update the community of the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

Worrell was elected as state attorney in 2020.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended her on Aug. 9, 2023.

Previous: Suspended Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell fights ouster at Supreme Court

In early September, Worrell filed a lawsuit claiming DeSantis suspended her unconstitutionally.

Channel 9 will be at this morning’s news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Click here to watch it live.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group