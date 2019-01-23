0 13 years later, Jennifer Kesse's family says they'll leave 'no stone unturned'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jennifer Kesse was reported missing on Jan. 24 in 2006, and Wednesday marks 13 years since her family and friends last spoke with her.

Since Kesse vanished, there has been neither a solid lead nor a suspect.

Investigators said Kesse’s car was discovered at the Huntington on the Green condominiums, about 1 mile from her home near the Mall at Millenia.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

"Jennifer, today we miss you more than ever and we will miss you even more tomorrow. Time may go by, but you are always with us in heart, mind and soul every second of the day,” Kesse’s family wrote in a Facebook post.

Kesse’s last phone call was to her boyfriend on Jan. 23. She did not show up for work the next day.

The mystery surrounding Kesse’s disappearance has prompted the family to seek out a fresh set of eyes to start from the beginning and hopefully find new clues. Her family filed a lawsuit against the Orlando Police Department in December.

Kesse’s family is asking the court to allow a private investigator to obtain the Orlando Police Department’s records on the case.

TRENDING NOW:

But Kesse’s case is an Orlando police investigation, and the department argues that information is not public.

“We have started the legal process to try and gain entry into police files on Jennifer’s case. However, that will take time to work through the court system. That will not stop us from continuing to investigate Jennifer’s disappearance with our own team of professionals - investigators and lawyers - leaving no stone unturned,” the Facebook post said.

In April 2010, four years after Kesse was reported missing, police “acknowledged that it had exhausted all possible leads in the investigation," according to the lawsuit.

Nevertheless, Orlando police claimed that its investigation remained active.

Watch Footage Below: Grainy video posted on YouTube was released years ago, showing a possible person of interest.

H

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.