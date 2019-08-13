15 apps parents should be aware of on their children's phones

ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement agencies around the U.S. are reminding parents about potentially dangerous apps to which their children could have access.
With so many human trafficking arrests made in numerous counties across Central Florida, authorities warn parents to watch out for well-known social media apps like Snapchat, WhatsApp and location-based dating apps like MeetMe and Grindr.
The Orlando Police Department shared a post on Facebook that was created by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office about the 15 apps parents should be aware of.
"Do your research and help keep your children safe," Orlando police wrote in the post.
Authorities said while many of the apps are supposed to be for adults only, children and teens have been known to create fake accounts and falsify their age.
15 apps parents should know about:
