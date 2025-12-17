Sanford Police officer arrested on fraud and misconduct charges

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford Police Officer Ronny Neal was arrested Tuesday, facing 79 counts of Official Misconduct and one count of Organized Fraud.

The arrest follows an investigation initiated by the City of Sanford Finance Department in July 2024 regarding discrepancies in unpaid vendor accounts linked to off-duty details.

The investigation began when the Finance Department reviewed unpaid vendor accounts associated with off-duty details.

Discrepancies and negative balances prompted requests for invoices and information from Neal, the Off-Duty Detail Coordinator. In August 2025, Police Administration was informed about unresolved accounts, leading to a formalized action plan.

In a follow-up meeting in October 2025, it was revealed that while some accounts had been reconciled, numerous others remained unpaid.

By November 2025, patterns in the discrepancies raised suspicions of criminal activity, prompting the launch of a criminal investigation.

From Oct. 1, 2023, to July 28, 2024, it was determined that Neal created fictional off-duty details and fraudulently charged the City of Sanford for working these details.

As a result, he was charged with 79 counts of Official Misconduct, classified as Third Degree Felonies and one count of Organized Fraud, a Second Degree Felony.

Neal had been employed with the Sanford Police Department since January 2003 and served as an Investigator in the Professional Standards Unit. On Dec. 9, 2025, he was relieved of duty and placed on Administrative Leave as the investigation unfolded.

Chief Smith expressed strong dismay regarding Neal’s actions, saying, “Betrayed and disgusted do not come close to describing how I feel. He chose day after day to lie, cheat and steal from the community he took an oath to serve and protect... We will do everything in our power to ensure he answers for every cent he stole and every lie he told.”

