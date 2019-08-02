0 16 people shot in 13 days in Orange County: How law enforcement aims to curb the violence

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Orange County are on edge after a rash of violent crime over the last two weeks.

Overall, records show 16 people have been shot in the last 13 days.

Most recently Thursday night, Orlando police responded to Windsor Cove Apartments off of Mercy Drive where they found a man shot in his leg. They said he is expected to recover.

The last reported deadly shooting was Wednesday when a man allegedly shot and killed his wife and wounded two maintenance workers at the Mill Creek Apartments.

The maintenance workers are recovering at Orlando Regional Medical Center and friends said one of the two men is in stable condition Thursday night.

A shattered glass door to the Mill Creek Apartments Clubhouse is one of the few remaining signs of Wednesday’s deadly shooting.

Orlando police said Pedro Martinez shot his wife inside their apartment as well as the workers near the clubhouse.

Officers said Martinez had a gunshot wound to his neck when they took him into custody. It's unclear how he was shot, or why he opened fire.

Martinez’s wife’s death brought the number to seven people killed, out of 16 people shot in less than two weeks in Orange County. Law enforcement said five of those murder suspects are still on the run.

Both Orlando police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office have taken notice.

“We're going to meet next week and see if there's any kind of trends that we're having from one area of Central Florida to the next,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Mina revealed Thursday that murders in the county are up, with 40 this year so far, versus 29 at the same time last year.

He said support from the community is key to solving these crimes and stopping the violence.

"People know who have done these crimes," Mina said.

He said the Sheriff's Office is pushing community outreach focusing on people who might know something about the latest crimes.

"Any time there's a spike in crime in a certain area, we're always going to put all the resources we can in specific areas or out in specific times," Mina said.

