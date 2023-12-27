16-year-old accused of shooting, killing childhood friend denied bond by Orange County judge

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County teenager who is charged with manslaughter is staying behind bars.

16-year-old Arden Torres was in court Wednesday morning.

He was arrested earlier this month in connection to the shooting death of his childhood friend, 18-year-old Jacob Farrell.

An Orange County judge was asked to look over a motion to lower his bond from $100,000 to $20,000.

Torres’ family said that is the maximum bond they could afford.

At the hearing, the victim’s family spoke about the impact a release would have on their community.

A trial date has not been set.

