18 men arrested in undercover child sex sting, Polk County deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 18 men they said traveled to Polk County to have sex with children.
Sheriff Grady Judd announced the arrests Tuesday during a news conference.
Related Headlines
-
90-year-old woman knits blankets for animal shelters to make cages more…
-
Volusia County father accused of trying to meet teens for sex
-
Sheriff: Man arrested on child porn charges after girl found in motel…
-
Boy, 13, found drunk, said he wanted to be ‘next school shooter,' deputies say
-
Carbon dioxide reaches highest level: What is it? What to do?
-
Sheriff: Teen who beat boy with baseball bat wondered 'what it feels…
-
Poinciana teacher leaves 4-year-old home alone to buy marijuana, deputies say
-
Central Florida school leaders discuss new school public safety act
“Operation Cyber Guardian” was a two-week operation during which undercover investigators pretended to be children and talked to suspects online.
>>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<
Judd said most of the men, including some from the Orlando area, were willing to travel to meet who they thought were children for sex.
"There's no one that should have a better life, or a more protected life or a safer life, than young children. But if it weren't for the great detectives that work for me and other law enforcement agencies across this country, it would be many many more victims of sexual battery by these incredible deviants,” Judd said.
The Sheriff's Office is still looking for one suspect as part of the operation. Two other men were recently arrested for child pornography.
Here is a list of the people arrested:
- Michael Houghton
- Paulo Rodrigues
- Shawn Jagernauth
- Tyrel Gordon
- William Rodriguez Cruz
- Anthony Schulte
- Arturo Acurero
- Aureliano Nunez
- Benjamin Thornton
- Charles Weeks Jr.
- Christopher Dungan
- Daniel Molawa
- Dillon Gilreath
- Govind Gambhir
- Jeovan Camacho
- Jose Sandoval
- Kevin Van Orman
Watch Sheriff Judd news conference below:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}