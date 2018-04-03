  • 18 men arrested in undercover child sex sting, Polk County deputies say

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 18 men they said traveled to Polk County to have sex with children.

    Sheriff Grady Judd announced the arrests Tuesday during a news conference.

    “Operation Cyber Guardian” was a two-week operation during which undercover investigators pretended to be children and talked to suspects online.

    Judd said most of the men, including some from the Orlando area, were willing to travel to meet who they thought were children for sex.

    "There's no one that should have a better life, or a more protected life or a safer life, than young children. But if it weren't for the great detectives that work for me and other law enforcement agencies across this country, it would be many many more victims of sexual battery by these incredible deviants,” Judd said.

    The Sheriff's Office is still looking for one suspect as part of the operation. Two other men were recently arrested for child pornography.

    Here is a list of the people arrested:

    • Michael Houghton
    • Paulo Rodrigues
    • Shawn Jagernauth
    • Tyrel Gordon
    • William Rodriguez Cruz
    • Anthony Schulte
    • Arturo Acurero
    • Aureliano Nunez
    • Benjamin Thornton
    • Charles Weeks Jr.
    • Christopher Dungan
    • Daniel Molawa
    • Dillon Gilreath
    • Govind Gambhir
    • Jeovan Camacho
    • Jose Sandoval
    • Kevin Van Orman

