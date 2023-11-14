2 areas may develop in the tropics this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking two possible areas of development in the tropics this week.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said there could be some tropical or subtropical development off Florida’s coast Thursday into Friday. After that, it will move away from the state.

Shields said there is also another area in the Caribbean that may develop. That system is expected to bring flooding rain to Haiti later this week.

Tuesday Forecast and Eye on the Tropics Tuesday Forecast and Eye on the Tropics (Brian Shields)

