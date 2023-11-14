Trending

Thanksgiving Day: What’s open, what’s closed

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Closed

Thanksgiving shopping What's open and what's closed for Thanksgiving Day. (franz12/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If your favorite pastime is running to the store for last-minute ingredients or being the first to nab early Black Friday deals, get your plans in order.

Here is a list of retailers that will be open, and which will be closed, on Thanksgiving Day. (And as always,
store hours may vary by location, so you should double-check hours with your local shop.)

>> Read more trending news

Open:

Closed:

Latest holiday news:

Most Read