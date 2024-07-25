Jeff’s Bagel Run inks 30-store deal with race car driver

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando-based Jeff’s Bagel Run has signed a substantial multi-unit franchise agreement with VHP Retail Holdings, a franchise operator with a portfolio that includes three U Break I Fix stores.

CEO Enzo Potolicchio of VHP will open 30 Jeff’s Bagel Run stores in South Florida, starting with one in Coconut Creek at 6970 N. State Road 7, Suite 105, in a shopping plaza called Caligo Crossing. Stores in Boca Raton and Pembroke Pines are soon to follow.

Potolicchio is a race car driver and businessman from Venezuela. He has been on the winning teams at prestigious International Motor Sports Association endurance races like 24 Hours of Le Mans and 12 Hours of Sebring.

