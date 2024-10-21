2 children hospitalized after report of possible drowning near Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Police and firefighters responded Monday to a possible drowning call involving two children in Osceola County.

Shortly after 10 a.m., first responders were called to a home along Denn John Lane in Kissimmee.

Upon arrival, firefighters found and stabilized two patients, both approximately 18 months old, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue.

The children were transported to the hospital by the Kissimmee Fire Department for further treatment.

According to the Kissimmee Police Department, the incident appears to be accidental in nature at this time.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this breaking story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group