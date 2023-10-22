GENEVA, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department said two people have died after a crash in Geneva.

The fire department said the collision involved a motorcycle and three trucks.

Fire officials said the crash happened on East State Road 46 near Rest Haven Road, outside Alibi Bar.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash.

2 dead after crash in Seminole County, firefighters say

