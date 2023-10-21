Bicyclist killed in crash on State Road 50 near Bithlo

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A bicyclist died in a crash along State Road 50 in east Orange County on Saturday morning.

Troopers said the crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist happened around 7:50 a.m. on State Road 50 near Third Street, which is close to Bithlo.

All eastbound lanes of State Road 50 remained closed in the area as of 10:15 a.m.

Troopers said the sequence of events that led to the crash is still under investigation.

Investigators said the bicyclist died on the scene.

