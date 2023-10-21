Man killed, woman injured in Brevard County motorcycle crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man died and a woman was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

Troopers said the crash happened just after midnight on Valkaria Road near Hideaway Lane.

The 29-year-old Palm Bay man driving the motorcycle died in the crash, and the 27-year-old Palm Bay woman riding as a passenger suffered critical injuries.

Troopers said the 2014 Honda motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Investigators said the driver failed to negotiate a curve on Valkaria Road and left the roadway, overturning before hitting a concrete tunnel.

The crash remains under investigation.

