Deputies: SR 417 reopens after suicide; suspicious death under investigation in Sanford

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 9 on Friday morning that part of State Road 417 was closed at Lake Jesup because of a suicide.

They said a body was recovered from that scene and the road has since been reopened. But traffic remains slow moving in the area.

Deputies said a suspicious death is also under investigation at another scene on Alexander Avenue in Sanford.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma is expected to provide an update on both scenes shortly.

