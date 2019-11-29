  • 2 dead after Lake County crash, FHP says

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating after two people died in a Lake County crash Thursday evening. 

    It happened around 7:10 p.m. on County Road 474 near Yancey Road.

    Officials said a male driver and female passenger died in the crash after a vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

    A child was transported to a hospital with minor injures, according to FHP.

    It isn't known what may have led to the crash. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories