2 dead after Lake County crash, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating after two people died in a Lake County crash Thursday evening.
It happened around 7:10 p.m. on County Road 474 near Yancey Road.
Officials said a male driver and female passenger died in the crash after a vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
A child was transported to a hospital with minor injures, according to FHP.
It isn't known what may have led to the crash.
