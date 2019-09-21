2 dead after triple shooting at apartment complex, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple shooting that happened at an apartment complex Saturday morning.
Around 6:16 a.m., deputies were called to an apartment complex near the 2300 block of Lynbrooke View Court.
When deputies arrived, they found a 38-year-old man outside the apartment suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials said he died at the scene.
Deputies also discovered a 35-year-old woman who had been shot at the scene. Officials said she was transported to a hospital where she later died.
Deputies said the last victim was a 14-year-old girl who was shot. Officials said she was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.
Investigators said the victims all knew each other but have not released information regarding their relationship.
No other details were released.
