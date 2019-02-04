2 hospitalized with carbon monoxide exposure after car left running in garage, firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two women were transported to a hospital after one of them accidentally left their car running in the garage for more than eight hours, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters said the women were treated for possible carbon monoxide exposure, but are expected to recover.
Firefighters said they were called to the home on Creekwater Boulevard around 7 a.m. Monday.
They said an 80-year-old woman told them she hadn’t turned on her car in a week and wanted to make sure its battery didn’t die.
Firefighters said she turned the car on, but forgot to turn it off, which caused a buildup of carbon monoxide throughout the home.
Orange County fire rescue briefing us regarding carbon monoxide incident. 2 woman have been transported to @AdventHealth. More on @WFTV pic.twitter.com/BiAPm144UQ— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) February 4, 2019
#Update #HazMat 80-year-old woman accidentally left her car running in garage overnight. She, and a woman in her 40's, were overcome by fumes. Fortunately, they are both expected to fully recover. Please, let this be a reminder to use carbon monoxide alarms in your home. pic.twitter.com/7ZM4WNRGTA— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 4, 2019
#HazMat 10000 block Creekwater Blvd. Two people in a house being treated for possible carbon monoxide exposure. Both patients are being transported to @AdventHealth Orlando. #PIO will provide updates from the scene. #Breaking— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 4, 2019
