2 hospitalized with carbon monoxide exposure after car left running in garage, firefighters say

    By: Sarah Wilson , Johny Fernandez

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two women were transported to a hospital after one of them accidentally left their car running in the garage for more than eight hours, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

    Firefighters said the women were treated for possible carbon monoxide exposure, but are expected to recover.

    Firefighters said they were called to the home on Creekwater Boulevard around 7 a.m. Monday.

    They said an 80-year-old woman told them she hadn’t turned on her car in a week and wanted to make sure its battery didn’t die. 

    Firefighters said she turned the car on, but forgot to turn it off, which caused a buildup of carbon monoxide throughout the home.

