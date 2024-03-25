2 hurt after boats collide on St. Johns River, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire officials said two people were hospitalized Sunday evening after two boats collided on the St. Johns River.

The crash happened near Cameron Wright Park off Old Geneva Road in Sanford.

The Seminole County Fire Department said one of the injured boaters possibly suffered traumatic injuries.

Six other people involved in the boat crash refused medical treatment on scene, according to SCFD.

Officials have not said what led to the collision.

