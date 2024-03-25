Deputies: Son fatally shoots father, himself at their Deltona home

DELTONA, Fla. — A father and his son were found dead in a Deltona home Sunday morning, deputies said.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said they were called out around 11:30 a.m to a home on Sumatra Avenue.

Investigators said the men were identified as 55-year-old Daniel Demarco and his son, 34-year-old Travis Demoarco.

Deputies said the bodies were discovered by someone else who lived at the home after Daniel Demarco didn’t respond to his phone.

It is believed that Travis Demacro fatally shot his father before shooting himself, investigators said.

Detectives said they learned through interviews that Travis Demarcro had been dealing with mental health issues, including a serious condition that was officially diagnosed earlier this year.

Throughout the interviews, detectives learned that Daniel Demarco was helping Travis receive treatment and medication.

