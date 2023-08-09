2 men injured in Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said two men were shot near Pine Hills on Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened before 1 p.m. on Almond Willow Drive.

Investigators said two men were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Read: Orlando police release bodycam footage showing officers shoot, kill woman armed with knives

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group