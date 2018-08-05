2 men shot after fight at after-hours club

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men are in the hospital after a late-night fight ends in gunfire, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred on the 5100 block of South Orange Blossom Trail during a private party at an unnamed after-hours club, Sheriff’s deputies said.
According to deputies, a fight broke out around 4 a.m., that led to the suspect firing a gun. Two men were wounded and were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Officials said that their injuries were non-life threatening.
One male individual was arrested at the scene for resisting without violence and another subject is at large at this time, said deputies.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation continues and more details will released as they become available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}