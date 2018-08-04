  • Police investigate shooting at Titusville park

    By: Chip Skambis

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A man was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting at a Titusville park Saturday afternoon, police said. 

    The shooting occurred at Isaac Campbell Park on South Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. 

    A man was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. 

    Though officers said the park is now secure, police did not say if they are looking for a suspect. 

    The situation is still under investigation, police said. 

    No further details are available at this time. 
     

