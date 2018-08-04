Police investigate shooting at Titusville park

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A man was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting at a Titusville park Saturday afternoon, police said.
The shooting occurred at Isaac Campbell Park on South Street shortly after 5:30 p.m.
A man was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Though officers said the park is now secure, police did not say if they are looking for a suspect.
The situation is still under investigation, police said.
No further details are available at this time.
Isaac Campbell Park shooting scene secure. One male victim airlifted to local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Titusville Police Detectives on scene conducting ongoing active investigation. pic.twitter.com/ytDfB5AVfd— Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) August 4, 2018
Titusville Police are responding to a report of a shooting on South Street in the area of Isaac Campbell Park. Details will found as fluid situation is under investigation.— Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) August 4, 2018
