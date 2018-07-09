Body discovered in burning car in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A body was discovered Monday afternoon in a burning car in the Mims neighborhood, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.
The body was discovered in the back seat of the car, which was parked in a wooded area near Bethune and Wiley avenues, deputies said.
The death remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
