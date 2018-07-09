  • Body discovered in burning car in Brevard County

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A body was discovered Monday afternoon in a burning car in the Mims neighborhood, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

    The body was discovered in the back seat of the car, which was parked in a wooded area near Bethune and Wiley avenues, deputies said.

    Related Headlines

    Photos: Body discovered in burning car in Brevard County

    The death remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories