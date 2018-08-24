'I'm sorry, but I'm not,' says suspect who punched driver who ignored her in road rage incident

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - 'So I'm sorry, but I'm not,' says woman accused of punching driver who ignored her alleged road rage
A woman on Saturday afternoon punched another driver who ignored her during a road-rage incident in Winter Springs, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.
Related Headlines
Investigators said Ashley Alvelo exited her car while stopped at a red light at State Road 419 and North Edgemon Avenue, left her small child in the car and punched a man in the face.
Read: Health center in Winter Springs suddenly shut down, leaving patients looking elsewhere
Deputies said the victim told them Alvelo was angry after he merged into a lane in which she was driving. He said she drove around his vehicle and shouted profanity at him, but he ignored her and continued driving, officials said.
"Some woman just got out of her car and punched me in the face," he told an emergency dispatcher in a 911 call.
The victim said Alvelo returned to her car and drove away at a high rate of speed, according to the 911 call. He said he followed her so he could write down her license plate information.
Deputies said they located Alvelo and arrested her on charges of battery, burglary and child neglect.
Alvelo shook her in court Thursday as a judge read aloud her charges.
Read: Winter Springs panther sighting? Vet says it's likely a bobcat
"She is technically not entitled to bond on this case," a prosecutor said.
"Well, this case is not true," Alvelo said. "So I'm sorry, but I'm not. I'm not. I have too much."
Alvelo began to cry when the judge set her bail at $25,500.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}