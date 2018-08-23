0 Health center in Winter Springs suddenly shut down, leaving patients looking elsewhere

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A diagnostic center that has been keeping people in Winter Springs healthy for years has suddenly closed its doors, leaving patients and the community with unanswered questions.

Viewers contacted Channel 9 after trying to schedule an appointment or to get lab results, only to find the Vincon Diagnostic Center had closed.

The company provides mammograms, MRIs, CT scans and other services.

The state health department said the business appeared to be in good standing and there were no complaints on file.

People in the community said Drs. Vincenzo and Concetta Giuliano have a good reputation.

A woman who works nearby with the same last name as the doctors said the diagnostics center would reopen in six months, but said she couldn’t give any more information.

A note on the door said the business is closed indefinitely and that some, but not all, patients had been contacted.

No one answered the door when Channel 9 stopped by Thursday. Phone calls and emails went unanswered. The website has a message reading “under construction.”

Now, many patients are left to make appointments elsewhere. Others said they’re concerned about accessing their medical records.

One patient told Channel 9 that she reached the company by email. The company told her it could take seven to 10 days to get her records.

To contact the business, email billing@vincondiagnostic.com or Fax 407-699-7693.

