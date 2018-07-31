WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Residents said they are keeping an eye out after a large cat was spotted in the Jesup’s Landing subdivision near Winter Springs High School.
A resident who posted a photo of the cat on social media Monday speculated that it might be a Florida panther. Others believe it could be a bobcat.
The photo shows a large cat on a sidewalk near a retention pond.
Resident Jelisse Oliver said she saw the photo on social media.
“I told my son earlier today he wasn't allowed to play outside until we figure out exactly what was going on and get ahold of the situation,” she said.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it hasn't received a report of the sighting.
A veterinarian at an Orlando exotic animal hospital told Channel 9 that the cat in the photo appears to be a bobcat.
Residents said they have spotted a 7-foot-long alligator in a retention pond in the subdivision.
