Police: Boy, 15, among 2 charged in armed home invasion in Winter Springs

    By: Jason Kelly

    WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A 25-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were arrested early Sunday in an armed home invasion, the Winter Springs Police Department said.

    Police were called shortly after 2 a.m. to a home on Keith Court near Sheoah Boulevard and West State Road 434 after a man called 911 to report there was an armed intruder in his home, Winter Springs police Capt. Chris Deisler said.

    "When you say you saw somebody with a gun, where were they?" an emergency dispatcher said in a 911 call.

    "In my f------ yard," the resident said.

    "In the backyard? OK. And did you see them go into the house, or no?" the dispatcher said.

    "I'm on the roof. I'm on the f------ roof naked, dude," the resident said.

    Investigators said it took them two minutes to arrive at the home, where they discovered the resident on the roof of the home.

    "While the suspect was still inside with officers on scene, a gunshot was fired," Deisler said. "Another rapid succession of gunshots was heard by other officers."

    Police said Garyan D. George got into a vehicle driven by Ashley L. Coston, who crashed at Sheoah Boulevard and Shepard Road.

    After crashing, Coston and George were arrested on charges of home invasion robbery, investigators said. Coston was also charged with fleeing/eluding police.

    Police said they believe the home invasion was a targeted, drug-related incident, because they discovered drugs and money at the scene.

    No one was injured.

    The incident remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

