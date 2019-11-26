2 men sought after shot fired, cash register stolen during gas station robbery, police say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Winter Springs police are searching for two men they say robbed a 24-hour gas station firing a shot in the store and making off with the cash register.
Investigators said at least one of the men was armed with a firearm when they robbed the Speedway gas station located at 1501 E. State Road 434.
Related Headlines
One shot was fired during the incident, but police said no one was injured.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sanford boy dies after being hit by vehicle
- 'He was my life': Family pleads for justice after teen shot, killed near Daytona Beach school
- Michigan state trooper pulls over banana car, gives driver $20
- Florida man's body falls out of tree as crew dredges canal
Police said both suspects had black bandanas covering their faces. They said one man was wearing a red and black hoodie and black pants and the other, described as 5-feet 8-inches tall, was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
Officers said the men fled the scene in an unknown vehicle in an unknown direction.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
If you spot two men matching the police description, officers urge you not to approach them. Instead, they said to call the Winter Springs Police Department at 407-327-1000 or dial 911 if appropriate.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}