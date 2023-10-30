2 people shot at Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were injured Monday morning in a shooting at a home in the Lake Mann Estates neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.
The shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. at a home on Fitzgerald Drive near South Cottage Hill Road and West Church Street.
The people who were injured were taken to Orland Regional Medical Center, where they are stable.
Police are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
Channel 9 has a crew at the scene, gathering more information.
