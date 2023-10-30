Local

State Road 417 closed in both directions due to law enforcement activity

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol car File photo of Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol car. (WFTV.com)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State Road 417 is closed is both directions on Monday afternoon due to law enforcement activity.

The road is has been closed at Moss Park Road since around 1:30 p.m.

Orange County deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area, especially as rush hour approaches.

