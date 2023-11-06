2 solutions proposed to stop massive fuel terminal from bring built in Ormond Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two possible solutions are on the table to stop a massive fuel terminal from being built in Ormond Beach.

Tuesday, Volusia County Council members will discuss leasing the land, located on Hull Road, or possibly transferring control to the city.

The idea was introduced after the county discovered it could not change land use policies until October due to a new state law, Senate Bill 250.

The law eliminates regulations in areas within 100 miles of where hurricanes Ian and Nicole made landfall.

Ormond Beach Mayor Bill Partington believes the proposal would only lead to more lawsuits.

“They think by transferring it to us, they’re able to avoid Burt Harris claims, Senate Bill 250 claims and unfortunately, because it comes to us with the same conditions and rights that it had in the county, they don’t avoid any of it,” Partington said.

Volusia County Council Chair Jeff Brower said he initially voted in favor because he did not think Ormond Beach falls under the rules of Senate Bill 250.

However, because the city isn’t on board, he’s willing to explore other options.

“Neither one of us want this here. We want to be fuel resilient, we want Floridians to have access to fuel, but not in a neighborhood like this,” said Brower.

Council members will also discuss buying and leasing the land before Belvedere Terminals can enter into an agreement.

“They don’t even have a lease with the parent company, with the railroad. So there is nothing they can do until they get a lease to do something with that property,” Brower said.

The meeting begins Tuesday at 9 a.m. at council chambers in DeLand.

