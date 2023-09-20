Ormond Beach city commissioners to vote on plans for new fuel terminal location

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Residents gathered in protest outside of Ormond Beach City Hall Wednesday to try to stop a massive fuel terminal from being built off Hull Road.

The company, Belvedere Terminals, said the site would hold more than twenty million gallons of fuel.

Ormond Beach Mayor Bill Partington said there wasn’t much the city could do because it is county land. However, he said that commissioners do have the option to deny the company city utilities.

“That is a discretionary item for the city commission to decide whether we would want to provide them with those services, and I can’t imagine that if it’s within our decision-making that we would allow that,” said Mayor Partington.

Belvedere Terminals was issued an air construction permit on Aug. 1. The site will be used to load gasoline, diesel and ethanol into trucks to help strengthen the state’s supply.

The company is also looking to build sites in Jacksonville and Fort Pierce. Ormond Beach residents have held protests, made signs and sent leaders to state leaders.

Robin Magleora created a Facebook page and made signs. She understands the need for fuel but doesn’t want the terminal built so close to homes and businesses.

“We need it daily. We need it for everything. The issue is where this particular company is trying to install the terminals,” said Magleora.

A county spokesperson said the company hasn’t officially filed anything with Volusia County. However, the county is working to put together a website to keep people informed on the project.

