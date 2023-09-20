Volusia County man claims top $5M prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off game

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man recently turned a $20 purchase into a $5 million prize.

Florida Lottery officials said Victor Robbins, 61, of Port Orange, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee on Wednesday.

Officials said Robbins chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.9 million.

Robbins bought his $20 ticket at the Walmart Market, located at 3811 Clyde Morris Boulevard in Port Orange. The store will get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Read: Strike it rich: See the 4 new Florida Lottery scratch-off games

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group