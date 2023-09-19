Strike it rich: See the 4 new Florida Lottery scratch-off games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced four new scratch-off games this week.

These include the Hit and Win, Aces and 8s, Fast Bucks and the $5,000,000 Triple Match.

The Hit and Win game offers a chance to win up to $77.9 million; tickets for this scratch-off are $5.

Customers purchasing Aces and 8s tickets for $2 each will have a chance to win $50,000.

The Fast Bucks scratch-off game will have over $8.5 million in cash prizes and a chance to win $5,000 instantly, which could turn this $1 ticket into a winning hand.

Players in the $5,000,000 Triple Match game have three ways to play with $20 tickets. There will be over $447 million in total cash prizes that range from $1 million to $5 million.

Florida Lottery said all lottery retailers should have these games in stock starting Tuesday.

Scratch-off games have raised over $18.09 billion for education through the Lottery.

