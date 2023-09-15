Volusia County man strikes gold, becomes multi-millionaire playing lotto scratch-off game

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Port Orange man is a multi-millionaire after winning a $2 million top prize from the $10 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Alexander Randall claimed the $2 million prize after purchasing his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven, located at 207 Dunlawton Avenue in Port Orange.

The 21-year-old man chose to receive his winning as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,370,000.

The store that sold the winning ticket received a $4,000 bonus commission.

The $10 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game launched in January and features more than 10 million winning tickets and over $261 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million.

Scratch-off games made up 72% of ticket sales in the 2023-2023 fiscal year.

Since their inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $18.09 billion for the Education Enhancement Trust Fund.

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $44 billion to enhance education and sending more than 950,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $89 billion in prizes and made more than 3,700 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.

