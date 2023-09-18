Florida Lottery offers new $500 raffle promotion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Lottery players will have a new chance to win extra cash starting this week.
The Florida Lottery announced Monday that people who purchase a single game ticket at $10 or more with specific games will receive a free raffle ticket.
The games include CASH POP, Florida Lotto, Mega Millions or Powerball Draw.
The ticket will be entered into the next available weekly drawing.
During the six weekly drawings each Monday starting Sep. 25, 100 players can win $500 in cash.
The promotion lasts until Oct. 30. Raffle prizes can be redeemed within 180 days at any Lottery retailer.
Florida Lottery said the promotion is expected to garner $40 million for education.
